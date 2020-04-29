Marshmello Teases Forthcoming Collaboration With Halsey

Marshmello took to Twitter today to announce a big-time collaboration with Halsey. Aptly titled "Be Kind," the track is due out this Friday, May 1st, at midnight.

Mello was cryptic in his tweet, only divulging the track's title and release date along with a silent promo video. If we're able to glean anything from visual aesthetics and the artists themselves, we're safe to expect a melodic pop/electronic crossover hit.

Halsey, of course, is the barnstorming pop artist featured in The Chainsmokers' 2016 global smash "Closer." While she is primarily a pop and R&B artist, "Closer" entrenched Halsey as a staple in the EDM world, as the full scope of her catalog has been remixed time and again from the genre's most recognized producers, like Illenium, who remixed the chart-topping Capitol Records single "Without Me," and R3hab, who reworked her Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco-produced hit "Now Or Never."

