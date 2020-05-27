Penny for Your Thoughts: Marshmello and Halsey Team Up with Amazon Alexa for "Thought of the Day"

As their collaborative single "Be Kind" stampedes its way to astronomical streaming numbers, Marshmello and Halsey today announced a new partnership with Amazon Alexa.

Essentially, fans who want to know what's going on underneath Mello's signature helmet can simply ask their Amazon Alexa device, “Alexa, what’s Marshmello's thought of the day?” and “Alexa, what’s Halsey's thought of the day?” Fans can hear a random musing from both artists every day between May 27th and June 2nd. 2020.

According to a press released issued to announce the partnership, Mello's “Thought of the Day” musings will consist of the "Alone" producer's reflections on everything from time travel to s’mores while Halsey's will explore topics like penguin courtship rituals and learning to waltz.

"Thought of the Day" is the latest initiative in a furious marketing campaign for "Be Kind," which Marshmello and his team are using to align with gigantic companies and also execute philanthropic and altruistic endeavors.

Earlier this month, he and Halsey partnered up with another behemoth company, Postmates (whose co-founder Bastian Lehmann calls the "anti-Amazon)," to donate up to $100,000 to local delivery drivers. Mello followed by announcing a new partnership with Adobe, who helped to launch a new video challenge that invited fans to "show how they’re bringing kindness to the world.”

You can listen to "Be Kind" in full below.

