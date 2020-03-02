Marshmello Announces Dates and Support for Joytime: Into the Melloverse Tour

After teasing his next road trip to start the week, Marshmello has formally announced the dates and support for his Joytime: Into the Melloverse Tour. The masked EDM sensation is set to hit the road across North America this summer and fall.

While the entire supporting cast has not yet been announced, joining him on select dates are Galantis, NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH. The latter artist teamed up with Marshmello (real name Chris Comstock) for a heavy bass collaboration, "Crusade," which was released only a few days ago. This marked their second collaboration since last year's "Sell Out."

In addition to general admission tickets, meet-and-greet packages are available for those who want to get to know one of EDM's biggest stars. All of the events are all ages - excluding his show with SVDDEN DEATH at The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, which is 18+.

Pre-sale tickets for Marshmello's Joytime: Into the Melloverse Tour go on sale on Thursday and the general sales begin on Friday. More information on his upcoming tour is available on his website here.

