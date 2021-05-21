Jonas Brothers and Marshmello Are Releasing a New Song Tonight

"Leave Before You Love Me" will make its television debut this weekend when the two acts perform it live at the Billboard Music Awards.

Earlier in the week, Marshmello took to Twitter to tease fans with the prospect of new music on the horizon. With very short notice, the masked producer announced today that his latest song would soon drop before revealing hours later that it would be titled "Leave Before You Love Me"—and it's with Disney stars-turned internationally successful pop group, Jonas Brothers.

On Twitter, the cover art and release time for the upcoming single was shared. As stated on the pre-save portal, fans who pre-save the tune will be able to listen to an exclusive clip of the song before it drops. Unfortunately for those hoping to see exactly what's in store, the clip is only a few seconds long and shares less than one line of the song.

"Leave Before You Love Me" will also be making its television debut this weekend, just two days after its release. On Sunday the pop trio will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards for a closing performance featuring many of their classics as well as a guest appearance from Mello to perform the new collab.

"Leave Before You Love Me" is set to drop on Friday, May 21st at midnight ET (9PM PT). You can pre-save the record here.

