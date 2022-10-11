Marshmello Announces Release Date of Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab, "Bye Bye"
This week, fans will be able to turn the page of a new chapter in the collaborative story of Marshmello and Juice WRLD.
Mello teased his latest single alongside the late rapper, "Bye Bye," which will release this Friday, October 14th. The posthumous track follows their prior smash hits, "Come & Go" and "Hate The Other Side."
In the wake of the announcement, old clips have resurfaced wherein Juice WRLD plays "Bye Bye" on Instagram Live. The demo in the clip below features piano-driven melodies and thumping 808s from Mello as Juice delivers an emphatic chorus over the backing track.
In a June interview, Marshmello said he had created at least eight songs with Juice WRLD, who tragically died in December 2021 due to an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.
"My main thing with everything that me & Juice did is I'm keeping it the same way it was when he was alive... I’m not changing it, I’m not remixing it, or adding stuff, I’m keeping it the same way," Mello told Z100 New York at the time. "What we both agreed on in the studio, that's what's going to come out."
