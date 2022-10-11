Skip to main content
Marshmello Announces Release Date of Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab, "Bye Bye"

Marshmello Announces Release Date of Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab, "Bye Bye"

Marshmello and Juice WRLD had a lot of unreleased music in the archives, and fans are getting another taste this week of what the two were working on.

Marshmello/Twitter

Marshmello and Juice WRLD had a lot of unreleased music in the archives, and fans are getting another taste this week of what the two were working on.

This week, fans will be able to turn the page of a new chapter in the collaborative story of Marshmello and Juice WRLD.

Mello teased his latest single alongside the late rapper, "Bye Bye," which will release this Friday, October 14th. The posthumous track follows their prior smash hits, "Come & Go" and "Hate The Other Side." 

In the wake of the announcement, old clips have resurfaced wherein Juice WRLD plays "Bye Bye" on Instagram Live. The demo in the clip below features piano-driven melodies and thumping 808s from Mello as Juice delivers an emphatic chorus over the backing track.

In a June interview, Marshmello said he had created at least eight songs with Juice WRLD, who tragically died in December 2021 due to an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DlGMWp4U8AEi97O
NEWS

Marshmello Announces Release Date of Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab, "Bye Bye"

Marshmello and Juice WRLD had a lot of unreleased music in the archives, and fans are getting another taste this week of what the two were working on.

By Cameron Sunkel
Kx5
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and deadmau5 Build Kx5 Momentum With Ominous Single, "Alive": Listen

Kaskade looped his former collaborators, The Moth & The Flame, into the third Kx5 single.

By Cameron Sunkel
image
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to MIRAMAR's Sultry Nu-Disco Track With Chris James, "Verano"

"Verano" is a bubbly nu-disco track that harkens back to summer.

By EDM.com Staff

"My main thing with everything that me & Juice did is I'm keeping it the same way it was when he was alive... I’m not changing it, I’m not remixing it, or adding stuff, I’m keeping it the same way," Mello told Z100 New York at the time. "What we both agreed on in the studio, that's what's going to come out." 

Follow Marshmello:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

Related

juice wrld
NEWS

Juice WRLD's Second Posthumous Album to Feature Collabs With Marshmello, The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers previously revealed they had at least five songs in the works with the Chicago rapper prior to his death.

DlGMWp4U8AEi97O
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Juice WRLD and Marshmello's "Come & Go" Ahead of Posthumous "Legends Never Die" LP

Mello teased the single back in 2018 prior to the late Chicago hip-hop artist's tragic death.

Juice Wrld picture
NEWS

Juice WRLD Passes Away at 21

Burgeoning Rap Superstar Juice WRLD Suffers Deadly Seizure in Chicago

juice wrld
MUSIC RELEASES

Cashmere Cat and Dylan Brady Join benny blanco on Posthumous Juice WRLD Collab "Real Shit"

The new collaborative single was released over the weekend on the late hip-hop star's 22nd birthday.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Single "Man of the Year" from Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album

The first posthumous album from the late Chicago hip-hop artist arrived today.

6IX9INE, Diplo, Juice WRLD
NEWS

Diplo Says He Has Unreleased Music with 6ix9ine and Juice WRLD

Diplo has a long history of collaborating with complicated but talented artists.

marshmello-1
NEWS

Marshmello Releases 2019 Year End Mix

Marshmello's recapping his biggest year on record yet with the help of some friends.

27880643_148225719319077_8711815043622109184_n
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.COM REMIX OF THE WEEK 002: Juice WRLD X flamey

"Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams (flamey Remix)"