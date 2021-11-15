Marshmello Throws Down DJ Set During Halftime of Las Vegas Raiders Game

Try not to get triggered, Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Despite growing up in the Philly area, Marshmello, a “lifelong fan of the Silver and Black" according to the Raiders, appeared at halftime during the team's Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs last night.

The masked hit-maker threw down an electrifying DJ set at Wynn Field Club, a posh nightclub situated in the north endzone at Allegiant Stadium. The 11,000-square foot entertainment venue spans the length of the entire endzone and features a 45,000-watt sound system, multiple bars, and two DJ booths.

Mello's high-energy performance didn't translate onto the field for the Raiders, who got smoked by the Chiefs thanks to a 406-yard, 5-touchdown performance from 2019 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles swooped into Denver and crushed the Broncos by a score of 30-14—just saying.

Check out a few clips of the performance below.

