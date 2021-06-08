Title, Release Date and Tracklist of Marshmello's New Album Leaks on Apple Music

"Shockwave" spans 12 tracks and features a number of high-profile collaborators, such as TroyBoi, Megan Thee Stallion, and Subtronics.

Marshmello is set to send shockwaves through the dance music scene. You'll get that pun in a moment.

After months of teasing, Mello's fourth studio album seems to be on the way after a serendipitous Apple Music leak revealed its title, release date, and tracklist. The record, called Shockwave, will hit streaming platforms this Friday, June 11th.

Screenshot of Marshmello's "Shockwave" pre-release page on Apple Music. [Screenshot by EDM.com] Apple Music

The official Apple Music pre-release page indicates that Shockwave will feature a slew of high-profile collaborators across its 12 tracks, such as TroyBoi, Juicy J, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion, and DJ Sliink, among others.

The electronic and pop music superstar has also tapped a few heavyweights from the dubstep scene, recruiting Subtronics, SIPPY, and PEEKABOO for what should ultimately prove to be among the album's heaviest cuts.

The names of Marshmello's collaborators are not visible on the desktop version of the streaming platform, but they can be viewed via mobile devices.

Screenshot of the tracklist of Marshmello's "Shockwave" album. [Screenshot by EDM.com] Apple Music

Marshmello has not yet publicly commented on Shockwave. While we're unable to officially confirm the album, the Apple Music leak has the look of an undeniable smoking gun.

You can check out the full tracklist below and find the album's pre-release page on Apple Music here.

Shockwave Tracklist:

1. Fairytale

2. Supernovacane

3. Jiggle It (with TroyBoi)

4. Back It Up (with DJ Sliiink)

5. Vibr8

6. Bad Bitches (with Nitti Gritti & Megan Thee Stallion)

7. Back In Time (with Carnage)

8. Hitta (with Eptic & Juicy J)

9. House Party (with Subtronics)

10. Candy Kid (with SIPPY)

11. Pushin Stacks (with PEEKABOO)

12. Shockwave

