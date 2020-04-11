Marshmello Plays Pass The Beat with Multi-Platinum Producers

Marshmello took to Twitter to shows how he is staying creative in the studio, by playing a game of pass the beat with some of the world's most prolific producers.

Marshmello was joined in the clip by fellow producers Benny Blanco, Boi-1da, Tainy, and Tommy Brown. The quarantined artists took turns adding to a beat before sending it along to the next producer to make a contribution.

The whole clip was only a minute long, but the calls from fans to finish the beat and ultimately release it as a collaboration have already started. Marshmello himself filled out the low-end of the work in progress. The masked producer has managed to keep his foot on the gas in recent times with new releases including the SVDDEN DEATH-assisted "Crusade" and "Been Thru This Before."

Like the world at large, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced artists to adapt to a quarantined environment. Even in these dark times, the music industry at large has shown its ability to innovate. From remote collaborations like pass the beat, to live streamed sets, and even virtual music festivals, artists and the broader music community are continuing to show their ability to adapt.

