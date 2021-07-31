Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021
During his Friday night performance at Lollapalooza 2021, Marshmello dropped a heavy, unreleased single with Ray Volpe.
The new track once again sees the masked dance music star team up with a hard-hitting bass music artist, following recent collaborative efforts with Subtronics, Nitti Gritti, and Carnage, among others. Volpe took to Twitter to share a video of Mello opening his headlining set with the never-before-heard collab.
"Take it back to the old school shit," Mello howls before cutting into a heavyweight bass drop. A little under a minute of the new song is played, offering viewers a small taste of the ground-shaking dubstep tune.
At the time of writing, neither artist has divulged a title or release date for the song in question. You can check out the video below, courtesy of Volpe.
