Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.

During his Friday night performance at Lollapalooza 2021, Marshmello dropped a heavy, unreleased single with Ray Volpe.

The new track once again sees the masked dance music star team up with a hard-hitting bass music artist, following recent collaborative efforts with Subtronics, Nitti Gritti, and Carnage, among others. Volpe took to Twitter to share a video of Mello opening his headlining set with the never-before-heard collab.

"Take it back to the old school shit," Mello howls before cutting into a heavyweight bass drop. A little under a minute of the new song is played, offering viewers a small taste of the ground-shaking dubstep tune.

At the time of writing, neither artist has divulged a title or release date for the song in question. You can check out the video below, courtesy of Volpe.

