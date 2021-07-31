Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021
Publish date:

Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.
Author:

Jake Chamms/Ray Volpe

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.

During his Friday night performance at Lollapalooza 2021, Marshmello dropped a heavy, unreleased single with Ray Volpe.

The new track once again sees the masked dance music star team up with a hard-hitting bass music artist, following recent collaborative efforts with Subtronics, Nitti Gritti, and Carnage, among others. Volpe took to Twitter to share a video of Mello opening his headlining set with the never-before-heard collab.

"Take it back to the old school shit," Mello howls before cutting into a heavyweight bass drop. A little under a minute of the new song is played, offering viewers a small taste of the ground-shaking dubstep tune.

At the time of writing, neither artist has divulged a title or release date for the song in question. You can check out the video below, courtesy of Volpe.

Recommended Articles

NGHTMRE - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Drops Shimmering Remix of ILLENIUM and Matt Maeson's "Heavenly Side"

The "Fallen Embers" single has received a major rework from NGHTMRE, transforming the track into a future bass jam.

marshmello ray volpe
NEWS

Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.

MV5BODcwNTMyNjEtMTVlMi00ODk2LTg0NTEtZTA3YzQ4NGI1MGZkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNzQwMzAwNTI@._V1_
FEATURES

DCUP Shares Firsthand Success Story Behind Creation of "We No Speak Americano"

The song's iconic saxophone hook, originally positioned in the outro, nearly became an afterthought.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

FOLLOW RAY VOLPE:

Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH

Related

Ray Volpe
INTERVIEWS

Ray Volpe is Back With the New EP 'All Emotion Allowed' [INTERVIEW]

'Sad Dubstep Boy' shares the story behind his new EP 'All Emotion Allowed.'

Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe's Vocals Shine on His Latest Heavy EP, 'Reality'

The Dubstep up-and-comer is on a whole new level!

Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes Versatile Banger "Believe In Me"

The young producer is unstoppable.

Ray Volpe Memorial City Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Reinvents his 2017 Track, “Mind Games”

The Long Island-born producer revisits his single two years later to deliver “Mind Games VIP.”

ray volpe (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Returns to Never Say Die with "Insane" and "Turbo Kid" [Premiere]

The two-track release boasts some of Ray Volpe's finest work yet.

marshmello jonas brothers
MUSIC RELEASES

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello Drop New Collab "Leave Before You Love Me"

"Leave Before You Love Me" will make its television debut this weekend when the two acts perform it live at the Billboard Music Awards.

pjimage (1)
NEWS

Watch Subtronics Drop Filthy Unreleased Marshmello Collab at EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon

*Wide eyed emoji*.

03-Marshmello-2016-Press-cr-Bellnjerry-Billboard-1548
EVENTS

Marshmello Announces Second House Music-Focused "Mello After Dark" Livestream

The masked EDM superstar will be livestreaming some house music this weekend.