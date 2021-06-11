Marshmello Speaks: Listen to Him Break Down His New "Shockwave" Album on Pandora

If you've never heard Marshmello speak, now's your chance to hear the man behind the helmet.

Despite the fact that his identity was confirmed years ago, Mello—for some reason—continues to operate under the guise of an anonymous DJ. Ergo, he rarely gives interviews and when he does, he usually remains silent and simply nods or shakes his head to communicate.

That brings us to today, when Pandora launched its newest flagship dance music station MIXR. On the same day Marshmello unveiled his long-awaited Shockwave album, Pandora invited him to kick off their new platform by taking over its "The Main Stage" channel.

Pandora

Mello's MIXR takeover finds him breaking down his new 12-track album—which features massive collaborations with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and TroyBoi, among others—and playing out some of his favorite songs at the moment. The exclusive commentary offers a rare glimpse not only into Marshmello's voice, but also his skills as a selector outside of the music festival scene.

Mello's MIXR takeover will be available on Pandora for four weeks. To listen, head here and navigate to Pandora's "The Main Stage" station.

