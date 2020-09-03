Marshmello is Teaming Up with a Marshmallow Company to Sell Marshmallows

Marshmello has teamed up with a marshmallow company to sell marshmallows.

Irony aside, the masked EDM and pop superstar is joining forces with chocolate-filled marshmallow manufacturer Stuffed Puffs, who have partnered with the anthropomorphized version of its flagship product ahead of Halloween.

After meeting Stuffed Puffs' founder, Mike Tierney, at the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in 2019, Marshmello decided to team up and pour gasoline on his marshmallow empire. According to a press release issued to announce the partnership, the company is also hosting a giveaway later in the month of September, which will offer fans a select number of autographed Marshmello helmets.

Marshmello took to social media to announce the news, sharing a video soundtracked by a trap rework of Bobby "Boris" Pickett's iconic, Halloween-themed track "Monster Mash."

You can find out more about Mello's new collab here and check out the announcement below.

