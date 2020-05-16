Watch Subtronics Drop Filthy Unreleased Marshmello Collab at EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Many artists graced the virtual stage last night for the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon, but it was Subtronics who sent ripples quaking through the EDM world with the drop of one song.

EDM Twitter unsurprisingly dove headfirst into a virtual vortex of theories as to what exactly the ID was and who may have collaborated with Subtronics on it. Unable to contain his excitement about the colossal unreleased tune, he took to Twitter last night to reveal that it is a new collaboration with Marshmello.

It wasn't long before Twitter user @cult_of_rezz shared a clip of the track's thunderous, screeching dubstep drop, which should do well to keep fans at bay in anticipation of its official release. The sound design here is unmistakable, with Subtronics' crunchy bass patches running roughshod through the drop, which also features a pitched down "Marshmello" vocal sample.

As of the time of writing, neither Subtronics nor Mello have divulged any more information beyond the fact the track in question is indeed a collaboration between the two.

