Marshmello Appears to Tease New Collaboration With Alesso and James Bay
Publish date:

Whatever Marshmello is trying to communicate, the world will know more on August 20th.
Author:

Reddit (via u/KYK0G)

It appears the cascade of new music from Marshmello isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Despite releasing his full-length album Shockwave in June, Mello has kept up a steady stream of high-profile collaborations in the weeks since. Now, a new cryptic email has suggested his next single will arrive later this month. Taking to Reddit, one fan posted the constellation-like artwork they received from an official email address associated with the masked superstar.

"Just like magic the stars will align... August 20th," the copy reads, alongside cosmic illustrations of three artists. Marshmello and Alesso have been identified with high confidence from fans, but the smallest headshot of the three is causing a bit of speculation. The consensus at the moment is UK singer-songwriter James Bay.

Marshmello sent fans a cryptic email with the words "Just like magic the stars will align... August 20th," and the hand-drawn images of three artists.

E8YQcTfXsAEAuOX
NEWS

Marshmello Appears to Tease New Collaboration With Alesso and James Bay

Whatever Marshmello is trying to communicate, the world will know more on August 26th.

virtual riot
NEWS

Virtual Riot Announces New Album "Simulation" and Release Date

It's been a long four years since Virtual Riot's last album and the bass music hive mind is eager to hear what he's been cooking up.

Roskilde_Festival_Four_Tet-4
NEWS

Four Tet Sues Label Over Perceived Discrepancy In Streaming Royalty Rate

Four Tet is suing for £70,000 to make up for lost income.

Assuming our understanding of the cryptic message is correct, this will be Marshmello and Alesso's second collaboration released in recent memory. Previously Alesso received a production credit on the radio-friendly "Leave Before You Love Me," Marshmello's collaboration with Jonas Brothers.

