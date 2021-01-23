Marshmello Teases Stacked Collaboration With Benny Blanco and Vance Joy

Marshmello Teases Stacked Collaboration With Benny Blanco and Vance Joy

The news arrives shortly after Marshmello's declaration that his fourth studio album is finished.
Marshmello has announced he's locked in his first release of the year, a massive collaboration alongside Benny Blanco and Vance Joy. Luckily, the superstar producer assured fans won't have to wait long to hear it, as "You" will be out next week.

Once again Marshmello proves to be a master at subverting expectations. This collaborative ensemble was far off the radar, and with Mello withholding any preview of the track for now, it seems we'll be left hanging for a few days until its final release. He also teased a claymation style music video starring the three artists that will likely accompany the track.

As 2020 came to a close, Marshmello acknowledged he'd gone particularly quiet on social media. He attributed the break to long hours spent in the studio and promised an abundance of new music to come. It seems we're now starting to see the manifestation of that promise as rumblings of new Mello collaborations swirl around the dance music community, including tracks with 2KBABY and Polo G

Perhaps this is all a backdrop to the imminent release of Joytime IV, which Marshmello has said is finally finished. Needless to say, fans should brace for another meteoric year ahead.

