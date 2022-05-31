Skip to main content
Marshmello Teases First Collaboration With Khalid In Over 5 Years

Marshmello Teases First Collaboration With Khalid In Over 5 Years

The "Silence" collaborators are back to dominate another summer.

Khalid/Facebook

The "Silence" collaborators are back to dominate another summer.

"I feel like me and [Khalid] need to do another song together," Marshmello tweeted out-of-the-blue on May 12th. Turns out, however, it was more than a mere feeling.

Mello and Khalid are now seemingly making final preparations to release a forthcoming collaboration called "Numb."

A follow-up to the duo's 2017 single, "Silence" would certainly be a welcome one. The brass-driven pop track arrived just in time to dominate the late summer months, but its impact went well beyond the season. To date, "Silence" sits at over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone, making it among the top 200 most-played songs ever on the platform.

With what can be gleaned from the duo's newly released teaser, "Numb" looks to channel a similar frequency with uplifting pop dance riffs, a pumping house groove, and sultry vocals from Khalid. While Marshmello hasn't tied a concrete release date to the work, he's begun sharing multiple teasers across social platforms, leading to optimism that "Numb" will likely be out in the coming weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A black-and-white head shot of Finnish DJ/producer Yotto (real name Otto Yliperttula).
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 10

Cassian, Mind Against, Yotto, and more feature in the May 2022 edition of The House Brew.

By Saad Masood42 minutes ago
ILLENIUM
NEWS

Watch ILLENIUM Preview New Music During 2022 Headlining Run at The Gorge

ILLENIUM isn't slowing his stride when it comes to showcasing new music in the pipeline.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago
Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Announces Debut Album, "DON MALAA"

Fans will finally have the debut album from one of dance music's most enigmatic producers over seven years since he broke into the scene.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago

Assuming its release lies just on the horizon, "Numb" will mark Marshmello's second major collaboration of 2022 following the Spanish language single "ESTILAZO" alongside Tokischa.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

Related

Marshmello
NEWS

Marshmello Teases Stacked Collaboration With Benny Blanco and Vance Joy

The news arrives shortly after Marshmello's declaration that his fourth studio album is finished.

E8YQcTfXsAEAuOX
NEWS

Marshmello Teases New Collaboration With Alesso and James Bay

Whatever Marshmello is trying to communicate, the world will know more on August 26th.

2KBABY and Marshmello
NEWS

2KBABY Teases Upcoming Collaboration with Marshmello

On Twitter, 2KBABY shared a screenshot of a file containing a collaboration between himself and Marshmello.

03-Marshmello-2016-Press-cr-Bellnjerry-Billboard-1548
NEWS

Marshmello Teases Forthcoming Collaboration With Halsey

It was only a matter of time before these crossover staples joined forces.

Marshmello Demi Lovato
NEWS

Marshmello and Demi Lovato Tease Long-Awaited Collaboration "Ok Not To Be Ok"

There's big news on the horizon regarding this massive collaboration, which has been years in the making.

marshmello
NEWS

Marshmello Receives Plaque for Selling Over 5 Million Copies of "Happier"

The mega-hit has garnered over 5 million purchases.

marshmello-khalid-50796385-5438-44b2-a64f-9fbfca741eef
EVENTS

Marshmello and Khalid Win "Best Essential Music Video" at Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

marshmello-1
NEWS

Marshmello Releases 2019 Year End Mix

Marshmello's recapping his biggest year on record yet with the help of some friends.