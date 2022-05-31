Marshmello Teases First Collaboration With Khalid In Over 5 Years
"I feel like me and [Khalid] need to do another song together," Marshmello tweeted out-of-the-blue on May 12th. Turns out, however, it was more than a mere feeling.
Mello and Khalid are now seemingly making final preparations to release a forthcoming collaboration called "Numb."
A follow-up to the duo's 2017 single, "Silence" would certainly be a welcome one. The brass-driven pop track arrived just in time to dominate the late summer months, but its impact went well beyond the season. To date, "Silence" sits at over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone, making it among the top 200 most-played songs ever on the platform.
With what can be gleaned from the duo's newly released teaser, "Numb" looks to channel a similar frequency with uplifting pop dance riffs, a pumping house groove, and sultry vocals from Khalid. While Marshmello hasn't tied a concrete release date to the work, he's begun sharing multiple teasers across social platforms, leading to optimism that "Numb" will likely be out in the coming weeks.
Assuming its release lies just on the horizon, "Numb" will mark Marshmello's second major collaboration of 2022 following the Spanish language single "ESTILAZO" alongside Tokischa.
