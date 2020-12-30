Marshmello Teases "So Much New Music Coming" in 2021

Marshmello Teases "So Much New Music Coming" in 2021

Back in August, he had announced that a new album would be dropping in 2020.
Back in August, Marshmello confirmed that a new album would be releasing in 2020. His fanbase lost its collective mind, feverishly anticipating its release as he dropped a string of one-off singles throughout the year. However, with only two days to go until Mello kisses 2020 goodbye, he seems unlikely to deliver on that promise. 

A recent tweet published by Marshmello has fans reading the tea leaves again. Replying directly to a fan account who wrote that they missed him, Mello attributed his relatively quiet social media presence this year to his many hours spent in the studio. "I miss you all too!!!" he replied. "I’ve got so much new music coming though, that’s why I’ve been off social media for the most part."

Considering the immeasurable number of Twitter mentions he receives from his 2.4 million followers on the platform, the fact that he opted to reply to one with a mention of new music is proof that the mythical album may soon drop after all. Check out Mello's tweet below.

Back in September 2019, the masked dance music superstar teased the fourth installment of his Joytime album series—tentatively titled Joytime IV—before doing so again in April 2020 by sharing the news that the record was "80% done."

However, at the time of this article's publishing, Marshmello has not yet announced an official release date for Joytime IV. All fans can do is sit tight and wait for a more concrete announcement.

