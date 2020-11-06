Marshmello's Gigantic $350,000 Hennessy Velociraptor Truck Was Stolen and Taken for a Joyride

The suspect's driving skills were almost as bad as his taste.
Author:
Publish date:

Last year, Marshmello showed off his ludicrous $350,000 modified Ford Raptor, which was later dubbed the "Hennessy Velociraptor." Earlier this week, however, his public display completely backfired when the truck was stolen from a dealership service bay and found itself in an incredibly anti-climactic car chase. 

The carjacking occurred around 6:30PM after Marshmello's manager dropped the eyesore off at the dealership. The suspect allegedly approached the vehicle by bike, tossed his smaller ride in the back, and made off with the truck. Somehow, the monstrosity of a truck wasn't seen again until 9:30PM, when police began to pursue the vehicle. Check out the clip of the (probably) record-breaking slowest car chase below.

To be honest, we're unsure how someone was able to steal something so gigantic without being apprehended immediately. We're also a bit confused about how the vehicle managed to make it out of the service bay without incident, seeing as the video below shows the truck having absolutely no turn radius.

In the end, the suspect was only able to steal the second ugliest vehicle owned by a DJ. May deadmau5's Nyan cat Ferrari rest in peace.

