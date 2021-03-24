Marshmello, Ty Dolla $ign and Ali Gatie Tease New Collab, "Do You Believe"
Another day, another Marshmello collab.
This time around, the masked dance music producer has teamed up with Grammy-nominated R&B and hip-hop superstar Ty Dolla $ign and viral "It's You" singer-songwriter Ali Gatie. The trio are set to drop a new track called "Do You Believe," which Gatie teased today on social media.
Gatie, who is fresh off three 2021 Juno Award nominations, is on the verge of releasing his new The Idea of Her EP. "Do You Believe" is one of two collaborations from the 10-track record, the other being a song called "lie to me" with fellow Juno nominee Tate McRae.
Mello has remained his prolific self in recent weeks, dropping a string of high-profile collaborations. The artist, who recently teased fans with the promise of a new album and "so much new music" in 2021, seems to have strayed from his signature future bass production in favor of a more mainstream—if not versatile—sound. Recent collaborations include a hip-pop track with 2KBABY, a Persian language tune with Arash, and a dance pop hit with Benny Blanco and Vance Joy.
"Do You Believe" will officially drop on streaming platforms this Friday, March 26th.
