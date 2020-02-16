Marshmello's Girlfriend Posts Unmasked Picture of Him on Valentine's Day

Fans got a rare look at Marshmello via a Valentine's Day post on his girlfriend Kelsey Calemine's Instagram. While many couples around the world have posted similar pictures showing love to their partner, this one is dramatically different considering it shows the mysterious artist without his mask.

Many fans, internet personalities, and artists like Diplo showed their love for the couple in the comment section. While she didn't tag Marshmello's account directly, she did tag the account for Dotcom, his non-anonymous project from before he put on the mask and becoming one of the biggest EDM artists in the world.

About a month ago, the Mellogang was excited to see the release of five different remixes of his track with YUNGBLUD and blackbear, "Tongue Tied." Days before that, it was announced that he would be up for Dance Artist of the Year and Dance Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. At the award ceremony, he'll compete with Diplo, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, and more for the prize.

H/T: Your EDM

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/marshmellomusic