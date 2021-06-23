Marshmello Secures New Las Vegas Residency With Wynn Nightlife

The global superstar will return to Sin City this summer after dropping his new "Shockwave" album.

Las Vegas is healing, and the DJs are returning.

The next major dance music artist to lock down a coveted Sin City residency is none other than Marshmello. The global superstar will be setting up shop once again with Wynn Nightlife at the fan-favorite Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. He'll join a roster that includes DJ Diesel, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, and Diplo

Mello is confirmed to have a total of seven Saturday performances lined up thus far, kicking off on July 3rd during the jam-packed Fourth of July weekend. His residency will continue late into September, leaving ample time for fans to catch him live.

Marshmello has landed a 2021 Wynn Nightlife summer residency in Las Vegas. Wynn Nightlife

While we're unable to confirm the figure of Marshmello's new residency, it's safe to assume it will not match up to his 2019 Kaos Nightclub deal. He banked as much as $600,000 per performance, equating to a record-breaking $60 million for a two-year contract. The exorbitance did not come without consequence, however, considering the venue ultimately shut down in public fashion due to excessive talent costs.

Check out Marshemello's 2021 residency dates at Wynn Nightlife below.

July 3 – Marshmello @ XS Nightclub

July 10 – Marshmello @ XS Nightclub

Aug. 7 – Marshmello @ Encore Beach Club

Sep. 4 – Marshmello @ XS Nightclub

Sep. 11 – Marshmello @ XS Nightclub

Sep. 18 – Marshmello @ Encore Beach Club

Sep. 25 – Marshmello @ XS Nightclub

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD