Martin Garrix Confirms 2021 Return of AREA21

In a recent interview shared by Festival Season, Martin Garrix revealed the impending return of his side project, AREA21.

Garrix unveiled AREA21 back in 2016, when he joined forces with prolific record producer and singer-songwriter Maejor to reveal the duo's debut single "Spaceships." The track was markedly less heavy than his popular big room house flair at the time, blending future bass and hip-hop sounds under a melodic umbrella. Ever since, AREA21 releases have been intermittent, with the latest, "HELP," arriving in March 2019.

In the new interview, Garrix revealed that he and Maejor have recorded enough new material to drop a full album. He also offered up a few hints as to what fans can expect when the new music drops in March 2021. "The new stuff is not super electronic," Garrix admitted. "It’s like Gorillaz meets Outkast meets little bit of Daft Punk. It’s very playful. I'm very excited for when we release it in March."

Check out the clip from the interview below.

