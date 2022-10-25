Skip to main content
Martin Garrix Confirms Collaboration With Alesso In the Works

Garrix revealed the collab in a recent interview at the Amsterdam Dance Event.

Alesso/Facebook

After teasing studio sessions over the summer and even DJing back-to-back multiple times on the road, Martin Garrix and Alesso have confirmed a collaboration  in on the way.

In a recent interview during last week's Amsterdam Dance Event, Garrix mentioned that the "Heroes" producer has been spending time with him at his home and they've been hard at work on a new record.

It all started earlier this summer, when Garrix brought out Alesso during one of his Las Vegas residency shows at Omnia Nightclub. Shortly thereafter, they sparked rumors of a collaboration when the former had shared a picture of his session with the latter in Amsterdam.

Since then, the two made yet another high-profile festival appearance together at Toronto's Veld Music Festival, where Garrix brought out Alesso as a surprise guest.

Martin Garrix Alesso

You certainly can't rush greatness, but naturally when two dance music titans are preparing to join forces, one can't help but hope the release date for this hotly anticipated original will be immediately forthcoming.

At this time, however, the details are scarce. Neither Garrix nor Alesso have announced a title or release date for the track in question.

