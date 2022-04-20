Skip to main content
Martin Garrix Spotted In the Studio With Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

The duo shared pictures and videos of their time spent in Garrix's home country of the Netherlands.

After Martin Garrix finally teamed up with Zedd, fans of the Dutch dance music superstar may soon hear another dream collab.

As chronicled over the past few days, Garrix has been showing Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers around his home country of the Netherlands. Both Garrix and Taggart have taken to social media to share some content from the trip.

Most of the media shows the two friends simply having fun, but one particular video sent ripples through the electronic dance music community. As shared on Garrix's now-expired Instagram Story, the tandem was spotted working on new music in the studio.

For those who missed it, Festival Season screen-shotted a frame of the two producers working together. The original upload shared by Garrix was a video, but it did not have any sound, so fans are not missing out on much.

Martin Garrix and Drew Taggart
Martin Garrix Spotted In the Studio With Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

The duo shared pictures and videos of their time spent in Garrix's home country of the Netherlands.

By Nick Yopko
Taggart, on the other hand, took over The Chainsmokers TikTok account to share a video of himself and Garrix enjoying a boat ride and partying together.

At the time of writing, neither Garrix nor Taggart have shared any official details on a potential collaboration in the works.

