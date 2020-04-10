Martin Garrix to Host Exclusive Live Set Recorded from Home

Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) has been keeping spirits high through his livestreams. He is back to do it all over again with an exclusive live set recorded from his rooftop in Amsterdam on Saturday, April 11th at 10 AM PST. You can tune in to his YouTube channel to catch the global superstar doing what he does best.

Fans have been living for his rooftop livestreams, and clearly so is he from this wholesome clip. The streams have also been used as a platform for Garritsen to test out some unreleased tracks. During one of his streams, he debuted a new John Martin collab.

Garritsen's label STMPD RCRDS hosted an epic 24-hour stream back on March 28th with artists like Chemical Surf, DUBVISION, TV NOISE and more. While in isolation, you can also have a little party in your house with his own House Party Playlist out now on DEEZER and his Tomorrowland Friendship Mix here.

Martin Garrix's live set will kick-off at 10 AM PST on Saturday, April 11th here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/martingarrix