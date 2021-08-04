Martin Garrix Announces Release Date of New Collab With G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan
Martin Garrix Announces Release Date of New Collab With G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan

"Love Runs Out" is officially set to hit streaming platforms after rampant speculation about its collaborators.
Louis van Baar

"Love Runs Out" is officially set to hit streaming platforms after rampant speculation about its collaborators.

Martin Garrix's illustrious list of collaborators just added two more monster names.

After a period of rampant speculation on Reddit surrounding a new single with two big-name artists, the Dutch EDM wunderkind has confirmed an upcoming collab with renowned singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan and hip-hop superstar G-Eazy. The track, dubbed "Love Runs Out," will drop this Friday, August 6th via Garrix's own STMPD RCRDS banner.

G-Eazy is no stranger to electronic music scene, releasing music with Dillon Francis, SG Lewis, Marshmello, and more. Sloan, on the other hand, is perhaps best known in dance music circles for her remarkable vocal work on songs by ODESZA, Kaskade, Kygo, and ILLENIUM, among others. An esteemed solo artist, she released her debut album Only Child to critical acclaim in 2020.

Considering Garrix's collaborative discography, fans are safe to expect an electronic-pop record as opposed to the festival-oriented sound of his early years in the dance music landscape.

With the new collab Garrix is set to reinforce his reputation as one of the most coveted crossover producers in the electronic music space. His tracks with Bebe Rexha ("In the Name of Love") Dua Lipa ("Scared to Be Lonely") and Usher ("Don't Look Down"), among many others, continue to stand the test of time on their way to generational anthem status. It's tough to believe he's still only 25. 

You can pre-save "Love Runs Out" here.

