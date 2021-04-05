Martin Garrix Shows Off Home and Studio in Rare Virtual Tour: Watch

While most Martin Garrix fans are still trying to process his and Maejor's recent AREA21 teases, the Dutch superstar shared a new video offering a closer look at his personal life. For the 20th episode of his STMPD RCRDS Radio show, Garrix offered fans an intimate glimpse into his home setup.

After a quick pancake lesson at home to start the video, Garrix showcases some of the rarities of his rock collection and then enters his home studio. He goes over some of the finer details of his home workspace and casually mentions that the last artist to record there was Maejor. The latter half of the video is dedicated to a tour of the STMPD RCRDS studio. In this section, you can see the offices, studio space, and even his Dolby Atmos recording area.

Garrix and Maejor have been teasing something new from their AREA21 side project more frequently since the start of the month. While their last transmission to fans revealed April 9th, 2021 as a date of interest, no more details were provided regarding what's on the way.

Check out Martin Garrix's tour of his home and studio, courtesy of STMPD RCRDS Radio, below.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ