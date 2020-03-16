Martin Garrix has Unreleased Collabs with Justin Bieber, Fetty Wap, Axwell /\ Ingrosso and Others

Last week it came to light that Bastille and OneRepublic were the artists with whom Martin Garrix has worked on yet-to-be-released music. This prompted the diligent super fans behind Martin Garrix Hub to update their list of the young Dutchman's high-profile collaborations that have yet to see the light of day.

Standouts from the section of the list compiled based on studio session posts include Fetty Wap, Walk the Moon, Yungblud and Justin Bieber. According to the list, his two songs with the latter artist have not been released because they are not fully satisfied with how they turned out. Meanwhile, the list cites Brooks, Dua Lipa, Alice Chater and Axwell /\ Ingrosso as collaborators confirmed via various interviews.

Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) broke through with a worldwide big room hit titled "Animals" in 2013. In the time since he was been voted #1 DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 three consecutive years and crossed over into the mainstream via collaborations with the likes of Mike Yung, Macklemore, and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy.

Garritsen has yet to announce titles or release date for any of the collaborations on the aforementioned list.

H/T: Your EDM

