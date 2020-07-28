Martin Garrix Drops 8 IDs During Tomorrowland Around The World Performance

During his closing performance at the virtual Tomorrowland Around the World event, Dutch EDM superstar Martin Garrix treated viewers to eight new unreleased IDs. Unless you're a true super-fan, catching even one or two IDs in a set can be tricky. Luckily, Garrix's flagship label STMPD RCRDS compiled clips of the tracks and posted them to Instagram, calling on fans to try to identify the artists involved.

At the time of writing, it is not clear when the identity of the unknown tracks will be revealed, but the label representatives hinted that some of them will be released in the near future. It's also important to note that STMPD has not mentioned how many of the tunes belong to Garrix, if any.

Tomorrowland Around the World took place on July 25th and 26th. Those who missed the performance or would like to watch a replay of the event can purchase a "relive ticket," which will grant them access to the "Relive platform" that airs rebroadcasts of DJ sets from the digital festival. More information can be found here.

