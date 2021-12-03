Martin Garrix Invests In Disruptive Dutch Audio Tech Startup Mayht

Nearly two months after a strategic investment in the metaverse, Martin Garrix has led a new funding round for Dutch audio tech startup Mayht.

Garrix, alongside Swedish solar cell company Exeger and venture capital firm Forward.One, have helped Mayht raise over $10 million. The disruptive company has reinvented the core inner-workings of speakers with their Heartmotion technology. Their innovative tech will reduce the overall footprint of speakers, allowing massive sound systems to be packaged in a much smaller size.

It could prove to be a staggering development for the audio industry. According to a press release issued to announce the funding, Mayht's executive team believes their tech could revolutionize the home entertainment, portable device, voice assistant, soundbar and automotive markets.

Martin Garrix. c/o Press

“This new injection of funding will help us turn the market on its head, allowing us to commercialise and license out our Heartmotion technology on a global stage," said Mayht Chief Executive, Mattias Scheek."We’re looking forward to bringing until now unimaginable, high quality, full-range sound experiences including full bass spectrum to the most compact speaker devices."

Exeger is keen on implementing their technology alongside Mayht's. The Swedish company has developed a solar cell material called Powerfoyle, which converts both indoor and outdoor light into clean energy. Exeger previously unveiled the world's first self-powered headphones and hope to do the same with a speaker.

Mayht has received support from a number of major industry players in the audio game. Apple, Beats by Dre, Bose, Sonos, and Phillips have all expressed interest in their technology. Mayht and Exeger will be showcasing the tech at CES in Las Vegas on December 3rd through 9th.

You can read more about Mayht here.

