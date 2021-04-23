Martin Garrix Joins JBL as Global Brand Ambassador

Garrix said a partnership with the fabled audio equipment brand was "an opportunity [he] couldn’t turn down."

Martin Garrix has signed on as the newest global brand ambassador for fabled audio equipment brand JBL.

The alliance will see Garrix closely collaborate with JBL on a number of events, product launches, and upcoming branded campaigns. According to a press release issued to announce the partnership, JBL has been the EDM superstar's "audio companion" for years, which Garrix confirmed in a statement.

"JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador," he said. "I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down."

Martin Garrix at Palmesus 2017. Jørund Føreland Pedersen

Garrix is the latest to join a high-profile team of JBL ambassadors, which includes soccer superstars Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Hernandez and acclaimed singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, the voice behind Garrix's 2016 global smash "In the Name of Love."

"We have seen how Martin’s enthusiasm, excitement and essential energy sparks huge crowds into the highest levels of joy in life. At JBL, we create and share the same values by providing experiences and the best sound that connects people throughout the world”, added Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. "We are delighted to have Martin as an ambassador. He brings an energy that will connect with and excite our JBL fans around the world and we can’t wait to see this partnership flourish.”

To read more about how Garrix has been pushing himself creatively, check out his intimate December 2020 interview with EDM.com.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ