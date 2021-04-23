Martin Garrix Joins JBL as Global Brand Ambassador

Martin Garrix Joins JBL as Global Brand Ambassador

Garrix said a partnership with the fabled audio equipment brand was "an opportunity [he] couldn’t turn down."
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

Garrix said a partnership with the fabled audio equipment brand was "an opportunity [he] couldn’t turn down."

Martin Garrix has signed on as the newest global brand ambassador for fabled audio equipment brand JBL.

The alliance will see Garrix closely collaborate with JBL on a number of events, product launches, and upcoming branded campaigns. According to a press release issued to announce the partnership, JBL has been the EDM superstar's "audio companion" for years, which Garrix confirmed in a statement.

"JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador," he said. "I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down."

martin garrix

Martin Garrix at Palmesus 2017.

Garrix is the latest to join a high-profile team of JBL ambassadors, which includes soccer superstars Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Hernandez and acclaimed singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, the voice behind Garrix's 2016 global smash "In the Name of Love."

"We have seen how Martin’s enthusiasm, excitement and essential energy sparks huge crowds into the highest levels of joy in life. At JBL, we create and share the same values by providing experiences and the best sound that connects people throughout the world”, added Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. "We are delighted to have Martin as an ambassador. He brings an energy that will connect with and excite our JBL fans around the world and we can’t wait to see this partnership flourish.”

To read more about how Garrix has been pushing himself creatively, check out his intimate December 2020 interview with EDM.com.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

matin garrix
EVENTS

Martin Garrix is Playing "So Much Unreleased Music" at Tomorrowland's NYE Festival

Martin Garrix is planning on saving 2020 at the eleventh hour.

Martin Garrix via Rukes
NEWS

Martin Garrix to Release New Set Recorded On the Back of a Moving Boat

Martin Garrix used a series of camera-equipped boats and drones to record a set while traveling down a waterway.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Remix of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”

Martin Garrix said this was the second time he’s played out his “Someone You Loved” remix.

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Enlisted to Produce UEFA Euro 2020 Theme

Martin Garrix announced the partnership during his RAI Amsterdam set during Amsterdam Dance Event.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix's Radio Show Expands to YouTube

The expansion follows the show's landmark 300th episode.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show

Martin Garrix seems to be teasing the next season of The Martin Garrix Show on Instagram.

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Confirms 2021 Return of AREA21

"We basically made a whole album."

Martin Garrix and Macklemore
NEWS

Macklemore Joins Martin Garrix Onstage at France's Main Square Festival

Martin Garrix was joined onstage by Macklemore for the first live performance of their track "Summer Days."