Martin Garrix Announces Release Date for Upcoming John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

Martin Garrix took to Facebook today to announce the official release date of his forthcoming collab with John Martin, titled "Higher Ground."

The single, which harkens back to the euphoric, mainstage progressive house sound that helped catapult the Dutch prodigy to international stardom, is dropping this Thursday, May 14th via his own STMPD Records banner.

Garrix debuted the track during his rooftop livestream back in early April. He also dropped the curtain on "Higher Ground" during his May 5th, 2020 livestream event, giving fans a taste of the uplifting single from the back of a moving boat, which you can watch here.

Fans have been buzzing about the mega-collab for quite some time. John Martin is, of course, the velvety voice behind some of the most iconic electronic dance music singles of the past decade. Between his work on Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash's "Reload" and Swedish House Mafia's "Don't You Worry Child" and "Save the World," among many others, Martin's voice has permeated through both the festival circuit and concert-goers' hearts for years.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/martingarrix