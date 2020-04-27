Martin Garrix Drops Kingsday Set Atop the A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam

For readers outside the Netherlands, April 27th is the Dutch holiday Kingsday. While the national celebration typically features massive outdoor parties, COVID-19 has put an effective damper on festivities. Fortunately, one of the Netherlands' biggest artists, Martin Garrix, went live with Radio 538 for a special set from the top of the A'DAM Tower in Amsterdam.

Clocking in at right around twenty minutes, Garrix's short and sweet set provides a perfect dance break for partiers stuck inside. While the length makes it tricky to select what to include from the staggering number of hits in his library, he does so with ease as the breathtaking views amplify the uplifting nature of his songs. Fans both new and old will have plenty to jam out to as he dropped many classics alongside some of his newer works, like "Drown" with Clinton Kane.

Over the weekend, Zedd gave an update on their work-in-progress collaboration during a Twitch live stream. Just days before that, he revived his GRX side project with the release of "Restart Your Heart" with Florian Picasso.

