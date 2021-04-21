Martin Garrix and Maejor's AREA21 Confirm Debut Full-Length Album Out This Fall

AREA21 have signed to Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records ahead of their forthcoming album.
Hollywood Records

At long last, AREA21 will soon release their long-awaited debut full-length album.

The cosmic side project of Martin Garrix and Maejor have signed with Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records ahead of the album's release. In a press release shared with EDM.com, Hollywood Records label reps confirmed that the record is due out this fall.

The announcement also notes that fans can look forward to a series of songs and accompanying animated videos, produced by award-winning animation studio Titmouse, which will roll out over the course of spring and summer 2021 before the momentous album release.

Speculation surrounding the album was rampant back in October 2020, when Garrix sent his diehard fanbase into a frenzy after he confirmed the return of AREA21, saying they "basically made a whole album" in an interview. "The new stuff is not super electronic," Garrix said at the time. "It’s like Gorillaz meets Outkast meets little bit of Daft Punk. It’s very playful. I'm very excited for when we release it in March."

AREA21 then went on to purge their Instagram page in January before teasing the album later that month. While Garrix said he was planning to release the record in March, the month came and went with no new music and no updates. However, the duo arrived in April with a new track called "La La La" and a laser-laden music video, which you can watch here.

At the time of this article's publication, AREA21 are yet to announce their upcoming album's title or official release date. For now fans will simply have to wait for the duo's next radio transmission.

