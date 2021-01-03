Martin Garrix and Maejor Wipe AREA21 Social Media Clean After New Music Tease

Back in October, fans began counting down the New Year early after Martin Garrix revealed that new music from his side project with Maejor, AREA21, is coming in March. They've seemingly kickstarted the first steps of their promise, as on New Year's Day, they deleted all the content from their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter profiles dedicated to the group.

While this may seem like simple maintenance to some, oftentimes creators delete all of their old content before the release of something substantial. With still three months before the promised release date, many fans are wondering if the deletion means AREA21 will be releasing something before March.

While we still know almost nothing about what's to come, in the aforementioned interview, the Dutch EDM star shared that their new sound would be a bit different than before. Comparing it to an amalgam of musical heavyweights and revealing that it's not very electronic-oriented, Garrix describes it as "...Gorillaz meets Outkast meets little bit of Daft Punk."

