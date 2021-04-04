Martin Garrix Announces Release Date and Shares Preview of New AREA21 Release

Across their social media pages, Garrix and Maejor teased that something new is coming next week.
Across their social media pages, Garrix and Maejor teased that something new is coming next week.

Late last month, Martin Garrix and Maejor—also known as AREA21—shared a cryptic message stating that something's coming. Now, the duo has followed up with the reveal of a new teaser and release date of new music.

Shared across AREA21's social media pages, the short video depicts an animated rendition of the two artists next to what appears to be a crashed UFO. There is an audio component of the video, but it seems to simply be an introduction of some sort.

At the end of the teaser, the date "April 9th" is shown. Fans of AREA21 have already begun to speculate what will happen next week, but no official details have been shared at this time. It's worth noting that in January 2021, the duo teased that a new album is on the way, so it's fair to consider if the date pertains to the record in question. 

Check out the clip below.

