Martin Garrix Is Collaborating With Marvel for a New Video Game

The Dutch EDM superstar also said he wants to produce music for films.

Jakub Janecki

Martin Garrix's influence has extended far beyond the confines of the electronic dance music community before. But an upcoming collaboration with Marvel may lead to an eruption of his brand the likes of which we haven't yet seen.

Garrix has revealed he's working on a new video game currently in development at the iconic entertainment company.

"I was at Marvel this morning, and I did something for a new video game they're launching," Garrix said in a recent interview. "There’s all these projects in the works at the same time, which I'm very excited about."

Garrix stopped short of revealing the title of the game he's working on. He also didn't say whether he was voicing a character or producing music for Marvel Games, but it's safe to assume the latter.

Martin Garrix at Balaton Sound

Martin Garrix performs live.

It seems Garrix's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only just the start of a much larger pursuit. The Dutch EDM superstar also said he wants to "focus more on producing for movies and series, like scoring."

Considering the strong demand for electronic music production in film soundtracks, we're willing to bet that Garrix's phone is already ringing. And after visiting Marvel's New York City headquarters, the chart-topping DJ is certainly well-positioned to produce music for an upcoming Marvel Studios tentpole. The company recently pushed back a bevy of its anticipated feature films, including Avengers: Secret Wars, Fantastic Four and an untitled Deadpool reboot.

Other electronic music stars to recently appear on major film scores include deadmau5, who contributed to the soundtrack of Netflix's Resident Evil series, and Alesso, Peggy Gou and Baauer, who nabbed syncs on DC Films' The Batman.

