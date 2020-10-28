Watch Martin Garrix's Amsterdam Rooftop Set and More, Now Available to Stream Online

Last weekend, Martin Garrix took to the sky with a livestreamed set broadcast at sunset from the roof of Amsterdam's A'Dam Tower. But in case you missed it, the performance is now available for you to play back on your own time.

Garrix's stream was facilitated by "Freqways," an online event series launched this year by MDL BEAST, a global entertainment brand. So far, the series has also hosted Nora En Pure, Malaa and Eagles & Butterflies, all playing from scenic locations across the world, including on the coastline of Croatia's Brac Island and on a boat in Paris' River Seine. Each artists' sets are available on demand for a limited time via Freqways' website, which you can find here.

The "Freqways" initiative was launched in June 2020 as a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, kicking off with a 12-hour digital music festival that hosted Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Benny Benassi, among others. The events company behind the series is known primarily for Soundstorm, an annual music festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

