Martin Garrix to Release New Set Recorded On the Back of a Moving Boat

After releasing sets from the roof of his apartment and on top of the A'DAM Tower in Amsterdam, Martin Garrix recently decided to take things to the next level. On Tuesday he will be releasing a live set, produced in collaboration with Insight TV, recorded entirely from the back of a moving boat. On Twitter, he shared a short video teasing the ambitious new performance and showcasing the stunning views that the camera-equipped drones, helicopters, and boats captured.

In a quote obtained by Deadline, Garrix spoke to the adventurous nature of his new performance and why this week felt like the perfect time to do it.

“I wanted to do something like this for a long time. Especially now, when I’m not able to travel and do any shows, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally do it. I hope that this set will bring happiness and a moment of celebration for the 5th of May since we are not able to celebrate together this year.”

“Martin Garrix is giving his own time to make this television event possible,” added Arun Maljaars, Insight TV's VP of Content & Channels. “Going beyond social media performances from his home, he decided to create an even more exciting way for fans to escape from their locked-down lives and take a visual and musical journey with him. Insight TV is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to our viewers in the US, Europe and around the world.”

Garrix's new nautical set will debut on Tuesday, May 5th on Insight TV and his YouTube channel, which can be found here.

