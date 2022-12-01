Martin Garrix Is Launching a Music Academy to Help New Artists

Martin Garrix has announced the launch of a three-day program to help foster new electronic music talent.

The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy will invite invite 40 musicians, songwriters, vocalists and producers for a global initiative designed to equip young artists with tools to navigate the music industry. Garrix himself will host masterclasses at his STMPD Studios complex in Amsterdam, among other esteemed industry pros.

According to a press release issued to reveal the three-day program, it'll teach participants about branding, music business, public relations and mixing and mastering records. The Academy will also teach artists how to manage bookings, handle distribution for their releases and manage legal affairs.

"I’m super excited about this Music Academy," Garrix said in a statement. "The focus for us at STMPD RCRDS is already on emerging talent, but thanks to this collaboration with JBL we can provide a platform to a large group of new talent from all over the world."

Artists can apply by submitting a "motivational video" and a maximum of three tracks. Registration opened today, December 1st and will end on January 27th, 2023. The Academy's participants will be announced in February before its official launch in Amsterdam on March 28th.

