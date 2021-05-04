Martin Garrix Teases Release of New Music for UEFA Euro Tournament

On his birthday, Garrix is giving fans the gift of new music.

Martin Garrix appears set to deliver on his role as an official UEFA Euro artist, teasing fans with the release of an original anthem he produced to celebrate the kickoff of the tournament.

Martin Garrix was originally selected to fill the role for the 2020 tournament edition back in late 2019. Due to the pandemic, however, the tournament, which was booked to take place across 12 different European cities, was ultimately postponed.

Garrix dropped a pleasant surprise on fans today, however, teasing the release of new music for the tournament set to arrive on his birthday, May 14th.

During the Season 4 finale of the Dutch EDM superstar's Martin Garrix Show, Garrix revealed his music will be used to soundtrack players walking out onto the field, their goal-scoring celebrations, and TV commercial breaks.

"The final game will be watched more than 600 million times - one game," he remarked. "To be able to make music for such a huge tournament... my brain explodes."

The UEFA Final takes place on Wednesday, May 26th beginning at 21:00 CET live from Gdańsk Stadium in Gdańsk, Poland.

