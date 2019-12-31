Martin Garrix's Management Responds to Ruling on Spinnin' Records Court Appeal

Since The Higher Court of Leeuwarden recently ruled in favor of Spinnin' Records and MusicAllStars Management's appeal against Martin Garrix, both Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) and his management team have responded.

Following the ruling, Eelko van Kooten confirmed he was "delighted" with the ruling. The case alleged van Kooten, Garritsen's former manager, was engaged in a conflict of interest and actively coercing Garritsen into an unfavorable contractual agreement. van Kooten believes the new ruling proves these accusations, which were in part aimed at him personally, were unjustified.

Now, Garritsen and his management also seem to be claiming victory. Garritsen states his intent in pursuing legal action to begin with was was mainly because he was seeking to reclaim ownership of his intellectual property, which he successfully did in 2017.

Garritsen states the new appeal ruling does not change the ownership status of his music, and his management team has confirmed as much.

MusicAllStars Management [MAS] "will be compensated for some outstanding items for their work from January 2015 to July 30, 2015 (which is not special)" Garritsen's current management team told Billboard. The statement goes on to say, "MAS and Spinnin’ did thus not gain anything with these cases except that they have incurred enormous costs for themselves and Martijn."

It seems that despite the appeal ruling, Garritsen largely comes out on the positive end of the ordeal having retained custody of the rights to his first two EP releases, Gold Skies and Break Through The Silence.

