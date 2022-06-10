Skip to main content
Martin Garrix Announces Massive 2022 World Tour

Taking his new album on the road, Garrix's "Sentio Tour" will hit Las Vegas, Ibiza and Mykonos, among other top clubbing destinations.

Rutger Geerling

Fresh off the release of his long-awaited debut club album, Martin Garrix is taking Sentio on the road.

The Dutch superstar has announced a 2022 world tour, which kicks off today, June 10th. The massive tour spans 49 dates and will hit a number of the world's top clubbing destinations, like Mykonos and Las Vegas. Perhaps most exciting is Garrix's summer residency at the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza, where he's locked in for 10 shows.

True to form, Garrix is also primed for performances at a slew of the world's top electronic dance music festivals. In July he'll appear in Belgium for a triptych of DJ sets at the famed Tomorrowland, which expanded to three weekends in 2022 for the first time in the festival's history, before heading to the U.K. in August for a high-flying performance at Creamfields.

The dates of Martin Garrix's 2022 "Sentio Tour."

Fans who can't get enough of Sentio can watch the third episode of Season 5 of The Martin Garrix Show, which goes behind the scenes of the album's recording process and development of Garrix's touring visuals.

