Martin Garrix Shows Resilience Onstage Despite Multiple Leg Injuries

In spite of sustaining two recent ankle injuries Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) continues to show resilience. In the latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show, Garritsen is seen back in near peak performance during his performance at Sziget Festival 2019.

First, Garritsen had suffered an ankle injury during a performance at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas that forced the producer to cut his set short. He later revealed that his ankle was broken. A few months later, while Garritsen remained in an ankle cast on one leg, he subsequently experienced pain in the shin of his other leg during a performance that limited his movement onstage.

One thing made clear by the show is Garritsen's commitment to delivering high-energy performances with the utmost consistency. It's this drive that has spurred his commitment to regular physical therapy while continuing to play shows.

Now it seems Garritsen is turning a corner for the better. During his performance at Sziget Festival, the producer stood on the booth and jumped off for the first time in several months. The episode reveals his team had believed he would not attempt to do so for awhile longer, but Garritsen pulled it off without incident.

While he's not out of the woods yet, it seems Martin Garrix's rough year of personal injury may soon be behind him.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/MartinGarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/martingarrix