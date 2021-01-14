Martin Garrix Spotted in the Studio With John Martin and Michel Zitron

Martin Garrix Spotted in the Studio With John Martin and Michel Zitron

Both singer-songwriters have previously collaborated with the Dutch superstar on some of his most popular tracks.
Rukes

Martin Garrix is back in the studio with two of his past collaborators, who have appeared on some of his most popular tracks.

Garrix recently shared a photo on his Instagram Stories from a studio session with John Martin and Michel Zitron, the renowned Swedish singer-songwriters who joined forces with him back in 2016 for his STMPD RCRDS single "Now That I've Found You." The Dutch superstar tapped Zitron again in December 2019, closing out the decade with the Matisse & Sadko-assisted track "Hold On," before once again teaming up with Martin for "Higher Ground" in the summer of 2020.

Garrix unfortunately didn't share any videos from the session, so fans are unable to hear what they may have worked on. However, after Garrix told us he's planning for a monster 2021, it's safe to get fired up about an official collaboration here. Check out the photo below and keep your eyes peeled on Garrix's socials for more updates.

garrixjohnmartin

