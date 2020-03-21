Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS to Host 24-Hour Live Stream Festival

Martin Garrix's record label, STMPD RCRDS, is planning to host an entire day's worth of live stream entertainment.

Amid the lockdowns surrounding COVID-19, artists are scrambling to stay in touch with their audiences. Given the circumstances, virtual festivals and live stream sets are skyrocketing.

The STMPD RCRDS Festival will mark a particularly ambitious endeavor as the stream is set to go for 24 consecutive hours. No lineup has been set as of yet, but the label has worked with a number of artists including Syn Cole and Matisse & Sadko.

Of course, fans are hoping Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) himself will make an appearance. A dedicated group of superfans running the Martin Garrix Hub recently shared a slew of high-profile collaborations the producer is potentially sitting on. Assuming he does play, Garritsen potentially has a lot of new music in the works waiting to be previewed.

The STMPD RCRDS Festival will kick off at 10:00 AM EST on March 28th, 2020.

