Martin Garrix and Maejor Tease New AREA21 Album

A mysterious post is leading fans to believe new music may come sooner than they expected.
AREA21

The pieces are all coming together for the return of AREA21.

Back in October 2020, Martin Garrix revealed the impending return of his side project with Maejor, stating that they had recorded enough new material to drop a full album. After purging AREA21's social media platforms of all content earlier this month—a strategic move used by many producers to indicate new music on the way—fans have now received their next clue. 

Originally, it was believed that the new album would drop in March 2021. However, a mysterious new post by AREA21 could signal the release of new music earlier than expected.

Though much of what's to come still remains a mystery, fans can glean information from comments Garrix made in the telling interview from October. The Dutch superstar shared that fans should expect a new sound unlike any of AREA21's previous releases. "The new stuff is not super electronic," Garrix said at the time. "It’s like Gorillaz meets Outkast meets little bit of Daft Punk. It’s very playful. I'm very excited for when we release it in March."

Fans should keep their eyes peeled on AREA21's socials below for updates. The duo could very well soon be releasing one of the forthcoming project's singles.

