Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Kygo, More Curate Playlists for Amazon Music's "The Summer Sessions"

A bevy of the brightest in EDM have been tapped by Amazon Music for the streaming giant's "The Summer Sessions" playlist series, which highlights their picks for the summer's dance anthems.

The electronic boy wonder Martin Garrix kicked off the series today with his playlist, which you can listen to here. Garrix's "ultimate party summer party" selections include DubVision's "Sign," Bleu Clair's "Need U," Botnek's "Funk Accelerator," and his fan-favorite collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Scared to Be Lonely." The playlist also features an exclusive remix from Garrix himself.

"I’m super happy to be sharing my summer playlist for everyone to be able to enjoy from the comfort of their own home or wherever summer will take them," said Garrix in a press release issued to announce the series. "I hope it will bring some good vibes!”

Additional dance music stars to curate playlists for "The Summer Sessions" include Tiësto, Kygo, Galantis, and Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator alias. New playlists will drop every Friday until August 28th, and you can check out the full schedule below.

7/17: Martin Garrix (headliner) plus additional playlists from Bklava, MK, SOFI TUKKER, Felix Jaehn, Purple Disco Machine, Chromeo, Sinego and The Wookies

7/24: Jayda G (headliner) plus additional playlists from Regard, and Loud Luxury

7/31: Disclosure (headliners) plus additional playlists from Prospa, Black Coffee, VIZE, and Juan Magán

8/07: Kygo (headliner) plus additional playlists from CamelPhat, Felix Da Housecat, LUM!X, Frank Walker and HUGEL

8/14: Love Regenerator (headliner) plus additional playlists from Aluna, Monki, Gamper & Dadoni and Jerome

8/21: Tiësto (headliner) plus additional playlists from Eats Everything, Idris Elba and Martin Jensen

8/28: Galantis (Closing party headliner). All playlists will be re-promoted globally, including additional playlists from Groove Armada, Faithless and Solardo.