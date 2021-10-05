Martin Garrix Announces Release Date for New Single With Tinie Tempah, Julian Jordan

Martin Garrix is all gas, no breaks in 2021.

The gold rush of new Martin Garrix music is set to continue this Friday with yet another massive mainstream collaboration.

Garrix has had a particularly jam-packed year thus far with a lengthy highlight reel. The Dutch superstar has been balancing his efforts between rolling out singles from the forthcoming AREA21 debut album, all while landing numerous major pop collaborations alongside the likes of Tove Lo, G-Eazy, and U2.

Best of all, the gravy train of new music is continuing to roll on it seems. Garrix recently took to social media this week to announce his next single, "Diamonds," alongside STMPD artist Julian Jordan and famed British rapper Tinie Tempah.

Austria's Electric Love Boutique Edition festival saw Garrix testing the waters with "Diamonds" in late August, but clips highlighting the track's vocals are still sparse. Nonetheless, it won't be long now before fans get their hands on this single after Garrix confirmed it'll be out this Friday, October 7th.

Elsewhere in the lexicon of Martin Garrix's unreleased discography, fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of a collaboration alongside John Martin.

