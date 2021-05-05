Martin Garrix and U2 Collaborate on Official UEFA Euro 2020 Anthem

Martin Garrix and U2 Collaborate on Official UEFA Euro 2020 Anthem

The biggest collaboration of Martin Garrix's illustrious career will drop on May 14th.
Author:
Publish date:

LOUIS VAN BAAR

The biggest collaboration of Martin Garrix's illustrious career will drop on May 14th.

In 2019 before our current madness became reality, Martin Garrix was revealed as an official UEFA Euro artist. The Dutch EDM icon went on to attend the 2020 draw ceremony in Bucharest in December in preparation for opening day in Rome on June 12th, 2020. We all know the end of that story. 

Now, as the music scene slowly inches towards a semblance of normalcy, Garrix is releasing his long-awaited UEFA anthem. In a teaser this week he revealed to fans that the theme would arrive on his birthday, May 14th. We've now come to learn that joining him on the track will be none other than legendary U2 artists Bono and The Edge

The Sun reports that Garrix invited the rock icons to join him on the track after composing the music for the new single titled "We Are The People We've Been Waiting For." They've spent the last few months working on finishing the project and have just been spotted in London, where they look to be shooting the music video. 

The fun will literally kick off next month when 24 nations compete to determine the best football team in Europe. The UEFA Final takes place on Wednesday, May 26th beginning at 21:00 CET live from Gdańsk Stadium in Gdańsk, Poland. To learn more, click here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Enlisted to Produce UEFA Euro 2020 Theme

Martin Garrix announced the partnership during his RAI Amsterdam set during Amsterdam Dance Event.

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Attends UEFA Euro 2020 Draw Ceremony

Martin Garrix is embracing his role as the official artist for the 2020 edition.

matin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Release of New Music for UEFA Euro Tournament

On his birthday, Garrix is gifting fans with new music.

martin-garrix-admat-june-2018-billboard-embed
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Official Ibiza Lineup

Martin Garrix will take over Ushuaia Ibiza every Thursday along with these amazing artists.

Martin-Garrix-Jumped-off-the-Stage-and-Injured-Himself-770x337
NEWS

Martin Garrix Shares Tragic Fall and Road to Recovery on Premiere of 'The Martin Garrix Show'

The Martin Garrix Show has returned for its fourth season.

Martin Garrix and Timbaland in the studio.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Appears to Have a Timbaland Collab on the Way

The list of high-profile Martin Garrix collaborations keeps getting longer.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Forced to Cancel Upcoming Shows due to Injury

Martin Garrix will cancel all shows for the next four weeks to recover from surgery.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show

Martin Garrix seems to be teasing the next season of The Martin Garrix Show on Instagram.