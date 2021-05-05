Martin Garrix and U2 Collaborate on Official UEFA Euro 2020 Anthem

In 2019 before our current madness became reality, Martin Garrix was revealed as an official UEFA Euro artist. The Dutch EDM icon went on to attend the 2020 draw ceremony in Bucharest in December in preparation for opening day in Rome on June 12th, 2020. We all know the end of that story.

Now, as the music scene slowly inches towards a semblance of normalcy, Garrix is releasing his long-awaited UEFA anthem. In a teaser this week he revealed to fans that the theme would arrive on his birthday, May 14th. We've now come to learn that joining him on the track will be none other than legendary U2 artists Bono and The Edge.

The Sun reports that Garrix invited the rock icons to join him on the track after composing the music for the new single titled "We Are The People We've Been Waiting For." They've spent the last few months working on finishing the project and have just been spotted in London, where they look to be shooting the music video.

The fun will literally kick off next month when 24 nations compete to determine the best football team in Europe. The UEFA Final takes place on Wednesday, May 26th beginning at 21:00 CET live from Gdańsk Stadium in Gdańsk, Poland. To learn more, click here.

