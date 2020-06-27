Martin Garrix Featured In PSA for War Child's COVID-19 Initiative

International nonprofit War Child is featuring a number of celebrity ambassadors in their latest PSA, including one of dance music's most recognizable names, Martin Garrix.

The organization's new video aims to raise awareness of the plight children in war-torn areas continue to face, especially today considering the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The added pressures of COVID-19 have exacerbated shortages in food supplies, and basic healthcare essentials in a number of conflict zones. "Children in war zones are often displaced from home, separated from their families, struggling to overcome their experiences," said Garrix in the video.

The pandemic has posed a new set of challenges for the War Child organization itself, whose members have been unable to travel and mobilize on the ground to the extent they would like. The organization has been heavily focused on offering remote support in the interim in the form of enabling access to remote education and offering mental health support by phone.

War Child is seeking additional funding in order to focus on expanding operations to communities where they currently have low visibility, such as Yemen. Today, War Child's efforts support the people of Uganda, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Iraq, and Afghanistan.